Nation & World News

McIlroy says PGA-LIV exhibition match offers a glimpse of possibilities

Rory McIlroy says the made-for-TV match in December between stars of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is not about sending a message
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his ball on the eighth hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his ball on the eighth hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Rory McIlroy doesn't view the made-for-TV match between stars from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf as a message, more like a glimpse of the possibilities of what can happen, and what has been missing in golf since the great divide.

McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are playing against Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in December in Las Vegas. The only times they have competed in the same field this year were in the four majors.

McIlroy, once a fierce opponent of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, has been bullish about finding a solution to bring the top players together more often. He has was on the PGA Tour board for a year, resigned and now is part of a negotiating committee.

“It’s more we wanted to do something that, I guess, all golf fans could get excited about,” McIlroy said Wednesday ahead of the Irish Open. “It's a way to show golf fans in the world that this is what could happen or these are the possibilities going forward. I’ve been saying this for a long time. I think golf and golf fans (should) get to see us together more than four times a year.

“I think we all thought it was a good idea and something that hopefully is a sign of things to come in the future.”

A flight-tracking website reported that private planes of the PGA Tour and Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., were in the New York area, and ESPN reported more meetings between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Tiger Woods also was in New York, first for a charity event.

“I don’t know much about the talks that are going on. I know that there is, but that’s not something that I’m a part of,” McIlroy said. “I think we are all in the game of golf trying to look for a solution to all this and try to move forward.”

The PGA Tour starts the fall portion of its schedule, while LIV Golf wraps up its regular season at a public course in the Chicago suburbs. Jon Rahm, who signed with LIV in December, has a slight lead in the bid for the individual title and an $18 million bonus.

Still unclear is Rahm's status with the Ryder Cup. He is required to play four European tour events to maintain his membership — the Olympics count as one — and Rahm says he has entered the Spanish Open next week.

But he is required to pay fines for playing LIV events against European tour events.

“Still talking to the DP World Tour. I intend to play in Spain,” Rahm said Wednesday ahead of LIV Golf Chicago. “We entered a long time ago. Whether they let me play or not is a different thing. I’m not a big fan of the fines. I think I’ve been outspoken about that. I don’t intend to pay the fines, and we keep trying to have a discussion with them about how we can make this happen.”

Rahm said the European tour would be doing Spanish golf a disservice by not letting him play.

The European tour said in a statement: "Jon has outstanding sanctions for breaches of the DP World Tour’s conflicting tournament regulation. Until those outstanding sanctions are resolved, he is ineligible to play in a DP World Tour event.”

As for the PGA Tour-LIV match in Las Vegas, Rahm said he would be happy to be part of a similar event in the future.

“I think we could do some special things having both tours,” he said.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Captain Brooks Koepka, left, of Smash GC, shakes hands with captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XIII, on the 18th green during the final round of LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White at The Greenbrier, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

PGA Tour starts its FedEx Cup Fall with a reduction in prize money and a new event in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taylor Fritz can end a Grand Slam drought for American men by beating Jannik Sinner at...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taylor Fritz beats Frances Tiafoe to become the first American man in a US Open final...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the US Open men's final
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mexico’s Senate approves a contentious judicial overhaul after protesters storm the...8m ago
Frankie Beverly, the Maze singer who inspired generations of fans with lasting anthems...9m ago
Warm oceans strengthened Hurricane Francine and could power more Fall storms10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Did Tuesday’s presidential debate change the dynamics of the race?
Bradley’s Buzz: If Cousins isn’t healthy, the Falcons are in a world of hurt
Georgia man speeding to Christmas dinner in crash that killed boy, 6, sent to prison