Breaking: Two more Georgia Bulldogs football players arrested for reckless driving
Nation & World News

McIlroy opens with 65 to get in the mix at Scottish Open in his first tournament since U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy is getting back to work and trying to move past his collapse last month that cost him the U.S. Open
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
44 minutes ago

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy took his first step toward moving on from his U.S. Open collapse and felt just as good about the state of his game. He opened with a 5-under 65 on Thursday and was in the mix on a cool, breezy day at the Scottish Open.

Maximilian Kieffer of Germany and Haotong Li of China set the early pace at The Renaissance Club with a 64 on a links-styled course that yielded low scoring with only a moderate wind.

McIlroy took a week away from his golf clubs after the U.S. Open, where he missed two short putts over the final three holes and finished one shot behind Bryson DeChambeau at Pinehurst No. 2.

He is trying to look at the big picture. He says the U.S. Open was a great week except for the closing four holes. McIlroy talked about his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship and good finishes at three other tournaments.

“I'm not going to let three or four holes cloud my judgment in terms of how good I’m playing,” he said. "I knew to play the golf that I did the whole way through June ... it wasn’t just the U.S. Open. I played well at the Canadian Open and at Memorial before that even, and PGA and Quail Hollow. My game has been in good shape and it was in good shape coming in here.

“It’s just a matter of going out there and focusing on the task at hand and not letting your mind wander too much,” he said. “I felt like I did a good job of that today.”

It helps to chip in for eagle from behind the green on the par-5 third hole, which eased some of the disappointment of missed birdie chances in the middle of his second nine. McIlroy is the defending champion, with one eye on winning again and another on next week at Royal Troon for the British Open.

Kieffer was flawless and reached 7 under until he found a fairway pot bunker on the closing hole, leading to his only bogey.

“I drove it well, picked smart targets on the greens and holed a lot of putts. Really the momentum was there all day,” Kieffer said. “I had a great start and Haotong was playing well. There was so much momentum in the group all day. Surprisingly golf feels pretty easy.”

Li played alongside and piled up eight birdies, also dropping a shot on the 18th hole when he went from the right rough to the left rough.

Among those playing in the afternoon were Justin Thomas and Thomas Detry, and both already were at 6 under early on the back nine.

It's a big week for Detry, who is not yet eligible for the British Open even though he has been hovering around the top 50 in the world. He was in the UK last week to try regional qualifying, coming up short. The leading three players from the Scottish Open will get a spot at Royal Troon.

Kieffer and Li currently are not in the Open, either.

One shot behind was a group that included John Deere Classic winner Davis Thompson, along with Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners and Alex Noren.

Scoring was so good that the worst score posted from the morning wave was a 74.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Ex-Georgia school official sentenced in wife’s Thanksgiving cocaine death

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

BREAKING
Two more Georgia Bulldogs football players arrested for reckless driving
57m ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton County scraps plans for new $1.7B jail for a $300M renovation

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University suspends Muslim religious life scholar

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University suspends Muslim religious life scholar

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream hitting records amid surging interest in women’s sports
The Latest
Suspect in slaying of 3 women in 'serious condition' as UK police confirm recovery of...
2m ago
Israeli army acknowledges Oct. 7 failures. But it says tank strike on home did not kill...
3m ago
House rejects GOP effort to fine Attorney General Garland for refusal to turn over Biden...
3m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
What Georgia abortion rights advocates say about shift in GOP party platform