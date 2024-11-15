McIlroy one off the lead at World Tour Championship and in good shape to clinch Race to Dubai title

McIlroy was tied with Tyrrell Hatton (69) for second place in the tournament but his lead in the year-long Race to Dubai standings looks impregnable.

Thriston Lawrence is the only player who can stop McIlroy winning that title — and to do that he needs a victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates. That appeared unlikely, with a 71 leaving Lawrence at level par for the week and nine off the lead at the halfway stage.

Rozner, ranked No. 154, was the surprise leader after making six birdies in an eight-hole span from No. 9.

He is one of the players seeking a high finish to secure one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for next season.

