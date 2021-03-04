McIlroy, DeChambeau put on a show for fans at Bay Hill

In the group with DeChambeau was Jordan Spieth, making his debut at Bay Hill, and producing high adventure in a 70 that left him satisfied he remained on track — and irritated hitting off the toe of his driver and into the water on No. 6.

Even having to hit his third from the tee, he salvaged bogey with a 25-foot putt and made a 35-foot birdie on the next hole.

“Definitely proud of the way I responded, but the way I putted today, certainly would have liked a lower number,” Spieth said. “But it all just comes down to one shot for me today.”

Shadow Creek winner Jason Kokrak opened with a 68. Of the 60 players who teed off in the morning, only six broke 70. Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton shot a 77, while past Bay Hill winner Francesco Molinari took a step back from his progress with a 78.

McIlroy wasn't too happy with his game after missing the cut — a rarity for him these days — at Riviera, then not having ideal practice sessions. He still managed some improvement last week in the World Golf Championship, and saw big even better results Thursday.

Most pleasing was seeing the ball go where and how he wanted it. He made three of his birdies on par 3s, the strength of Bay Hill. What stood out was a pair of 5-irons into the wind on the 14th and 17th holes, both tight draws, flighted the way he wanted to about 15 feet.

“Those shots last week that I was trying to hit were missing the target 20 yards left,” he said. “So it was nice to just see them coming out in the window I was anticipating.”

He said it was his best round of the year, and it helps being at Bay Hill, where McIlroy had a victory and no finish worse than a tie for sixth the last four years. He has seen enough of Tiger Woods' eight victories in the Arnold Palmer Invitational to appreciate how to attack.

“He played it very conservatively. He took care of the par 5s. And that was usually good enough to get the job done,” McIlroy said. “So sort of take a little bit of a leaf out of his book.”

He only made birdie on two of the par 5s, going long on the 16th and having to lay up on the 12th from a fairway bunker.

Through it all, it was the activity outside the ropes at Bay Hill that stood out.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was the last PGA Tour event that had a full complement of fans, one week before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf. The tournament is allowing 25% of capacity — roughly 5,000 fans a day — and when most are watching some of golf's bigger draws such as McIlroy, DeChambeau and Spieth, it feels even larger.

All were wearing masks, though no one got high marks for social distancing.

“It's nice to hear some cheers and a little bit of energy from the fans,” Martin Laird said after a 69. “It was fun to play in front of a crowd again.”

Bryson DeChambeau reacts as his putt on the ninth green comes up short of the hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Jordan Spieth blasts from a sand trap on the ninth hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Justin Rose, of England, waves to the gallery after putting out on the ninth hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux