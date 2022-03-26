McGusty, Miami beat Iowa State 70-56 in Sweet 16

The Cyclones pulled within one on Kalscheur’s jumper with 16:28 left. But the Hurricanes responded with a 10-2 run. Isaiah Wong’s 3-pointer — one of nine on the night for Miami — made it 46-37 with 12:23 to go.

Iowa State made a couple charges down the stretch, but McGusty made a 3 and converted a layup to help Miami answer each time. When Sam Waardenburg connected from deep and Miller made two foul shots to make it 60-46 with 2:47 to go, the celebration was on for the Hurricanes.

Waardenburg finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Moore had nine assists.

Moore was back in Chicago after starring for Morgan Park in high school and playing for DePaul during a college career that also included stops at California at Kansas. Iowa State’s George Conditt IV also got to play in his hometown in his senior season.

Moore went scoreless in the first half, but he set up Miller for a pair of layups while helping Miami to a 32-29 halftime lead.

Conditt had eight points at halftime, including a big jam over Waardenburg and a rebound dunk.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: It was the Cyclones’ first loss in 16 nonconference games. They didn’t have enough playmakers to keep up with Miami, especially in the second half.

Miami: No stranger to March success, Larrañaga has his Hurricanes playing with poise and confidence. Their seeding is only one better than George Mason's during its extraordinary 2006 run.

Caption Miami's Kameron McGusty reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington loses the ball in front of Miami's Kameron McGusty during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Miami's Isaiah Wong and Iowa State's George Conditt IV battle for a rebound during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption The Iowa State bench watches during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh