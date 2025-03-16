Nation & World News
McElhenney praises 'brilliant show of humanity' after medical incident at Wycombe-Wrexham game

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has praised a “brilliant show of humanity” from visiting supporters and Wycombe after it was confirmed that a fan who suffered a medical incident during Saturday’s game in English soccer’s third tier is now recovering in hospital
HIGH WYCOMBE, England (AP) — Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney praised a "brilliant show of humanity" from visiting supporters and Wycombe after it was confirmed that a fan who suffered a medical incident during Saturday's game in English soccer's third tier is now recovering in hospital.

The promotion-chasing teams met in a League One clash at Adams Park, but the game was halted for close to 45 minutes following a medical emergency in the away end with the score 0-0 in the 77th minute.

A statement on Wrexham’s website on Sunday provided an update on the fan, saying: “Wrexham can confirm the supporter who suffered a medical emergency at the match against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday is now recovering in hospital ... All at Wrexham would like to send the supporter our very best wishes for their recovery.

“We would also like to place on record our thanks to the medics and staff for their swift actions, and to all at Wycombe for their response to the incident and for their clear communications throughout.”

McElhenney also thanked staff and supporters at Wycombe for their help.

“As more information comes to light, it’s becoming even more apparent that our supporters, Wycombe staff and Wycombe supporters worked together to save someone’s life,” McElhenney said in a post on X. “We cannot thank you enough Wycombe. What a brilliant show of humanity. You are a beautiful organization.”

Wrexham went on to win 1-0 and moved above Wycombe into second place in the standings with nine games remaining in the season.

Owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and McElhenney since 2021, Wrexham is looking to secure a third straight promotion to get into the second-tier Championship. The team would be only one more promotion away from playing in the Premier League, one of the duo's ambitions.

