McDonald's system outages are reported around the world

LONDON (AP) — Reports of system outages at McDonald's are growing around the world, shuttering restaurants and leading to social media complaints.

McDonald's in Japan posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide."

It added that it apologized for the inconvenience. The website Downdetector also reported a spike in problems with the McDonald's app in the last couple of hours.

Media outlets reported that customers from Australia to the U.K. have complained of issues with ordering, including a customer who posted a photo to X that saying a kiosk was unavailable.

