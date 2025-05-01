McDonald's store traffic falls unexpectedly as diners grow uneasy about economy

Flagging consumer confidence is hurting U.S. demand at McDonald's and other restaurant chains. Last week, rival Chipotle also reported weaker-than-expected same-store sales in the first quarter. Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright said concern about the economy was the "overwhelming reason" consumers dined out less often.

McDonald's has responded by expanding its U.S. value menu, which lets customers buy one item for $1 when they buy a full-priced item. It's also offering its $5 Meal Deal through this summer. That deal was introduced last June and extended several times.

Revenue at the Chicago chain fell 3% to $5.95 billion, short of analysts’ forecast of $6.09 billion, according to FactSet.

Net income fell 3% to $1.86 billion. Adjusted for restructuring charges and other one-time items, the company earned $2.67 per share, beating Wall Street projections by a penny.

Shares of McDonald's Corp. fell just over 1% before the opening bell Thursday.