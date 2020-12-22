X

McDonald’s selling ‘Spam burger’ with cookie crumbs in China

A brief history of McDonald's. McDonald's was founded by brothers Maurice and Richard McDonald in California in 1940. Ray Kroc discovered the restaurant in 1954 and franchised it. In 1961, Kroc bought the rights to the McDonald’s brother's company for $2.7 million. The Big Mac was added to the national menu in 1968. The Egg McMuffin was added to the national menu in 1975. Chicken McNuggets were introduced to all U.S. restaurants in 1983. In 1984, Ray Kroc died, having worked for the company until his passing. The company has over 36,000 restaurants in over 100 countries

Business | 9 minutes ago

BEIJING — McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.

Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.

This is undoubtedly one of them.

“I thought it was delicious,” said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. “Is that because I love McDonald’s too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?"

The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods LLC, and Mondelez International's Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.

McDonald’s Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.

“There is no need to release unnecessary products,” said a comment left on the company’s microblog account. It received more than 2,000 “likes.”

McDonald’s said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the “Lunchmeat Burgers." It wasn’t clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.

“When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald’s Oreo lunchmeat burger,” said a separate comment on Sina Weibo.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.