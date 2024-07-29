McDonald's same-store sales fall for the 1st time since the pandemic, profit slides 12%

McDonald's posted weak sales in the second quarter as increasingly value-conscious consumers in the U.S., China and paid fewer visits to restaurants.

Sales at locations open at least a year fell 1% worldwide across every company segment in the April-June period, the first decline since the final quarter of 2020 when the pandemic shuttered stores and millions stayed home.

In the U.S., same-store sales fell nearly 1%. McDonald's saw fewer customers, but it said those who came spent more because of price increases. The company also reported lower store traffic in China, France and the Middle East, where people have been boycotting McDonald's because of a perception that it supports Israel in the war in Gaza.