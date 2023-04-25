X

McDonald's first quarter sales boosted by higher prices

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
Updated 51 minutes ago
McDonald’s reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as store traffic grew despite higher prices

McDonald’s reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as store traffic grew despite higher prices.

Global same-store sales rose 12.6% compared to the January-March period last year, the Chicago burger giant said Tuesday. That was well above the 8.7% increase that Wall Street had been forecasting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Marketing campaigns __ including a Valentine’s Day meal promotion with rappers Offset and Cardi B __ and higher delivery sales boosted the chain's U.S. performance. The company also raised prices on some items to account for inflated costs for food and paper.

McDonald's said earlier this year that higher prices seem to be having little impact on demand. Some lower-income customers are ordering cheaper items or including less in each order, but they are coming in more often.

Revenue rose 4% to nearly $5.9 billion in the first quarter, which also topped analyst projections of $5.6 billion.

Despite the super-sized results, McDonald's laid off several hundred corporate workers earlier this month in an effort to speed up innovation and decision-making. McDonald's booked a restructuring charge of $180 million __ or 18 cents per share __ during the first quarter to account for severance payments and the closure of some regional offices.

Without that one-time charge, McDonald’s earned $2.63 per share, which is 30 cents better than expected.

McDonald's shares rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: More top Republicans to skip Georgia GOP convention1h ago

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
20h ago

Credit: AP

Biden’s ‘24 bid poses new challenge in battleground Georgia
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Damon Stoudamire’s ‘different vision’ brings in transfer Tyzhaun Claude
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Damon Stoudamire’s ‘different vision’ brings in transfer Tyzhaun Claude
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Forsyth to get first look at hockey arena and entertainment hub plan
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rape lawsuit trial against Donald Trump set to get underway
12m ago
Cesar Chavez's legacy lives on in Biden's new campaign chair
16m ago
Cesar Chavez's legacy lives on in Biden's new campaign chair
16m ago
Featured

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
20h ago
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top