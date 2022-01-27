McDonald's ends 2021 strong, but costs rising

The Chicago burger giant said global same-store sales __ or sales at restaurants open at least a year __ rose 12.3% in the quarter. That's better than the 10.5% increase that Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

In the U.S., same-store sales rose 7.5% as limited-time products like the McRib drew customers despite higher menu prices. McDonald's said in the fall that U.S. prices would be 6% higher in 2021 than the prior year.