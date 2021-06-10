McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon finalists for NHL MVP honors

McDavid, considered the likely winner of the award, dominated the 2020-21 scoring race with 105 points in 56 games — 21 more than runner-up and Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who won MVP honors last year. A McDavid win would make the Oilers the first team with different Hart Trophy winners in consecutive seasons since the Boston Bruins in 1968-69 (Phil Esposito) and 1969-70 (Bobby Orr).

McDavid, who is Edmonton's captain, won the Hart Trophy in 2017 and finished third in the voting in 2019. He'd be the fifth player in NHL history to capture the award multiple times before his 25th birthday, joining Wayne Gretzky (six times), Orr (three), Gordie Howe (two) and Alex Ovechkin (two).