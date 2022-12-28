ajc logo
McDaniel: Tua suffered concussion in loss to Packers

By ALANIS THAMES, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday.

Tagovailoa has not been officially ruled out for Sunday's pivotal game at New England, though it's unknown when the Dolphins will see him on the field again.

McDaniel said the Dolphins are moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater as their starter.

McDaniel said he and the team got concerned when they saw "inconsistencies" with Tagovailoa when watching tape from last Sunday. Tagovailoa met with doctors Monday afternoon and was placed into the NFL's concussion protocol after reporting symptoms.

Tagovailoa, at 24 years old and in just his third pro season, has now sustained two confirmed concussions since the start of the season.

He entered the concussion protocol in September after taking a scary hit that knocked him unconscious during Miami’s game at Cincinnati. He was stretchered off the field and returned in Week 7.

Tagovailoa took another hard hit four days before the Cincinnati game during a win over Buffalo. He appeared to show concussion symptoms but was evaluated and stayed in the game, drawing criticisms of why he was allowed to return.

The NFL later changed its concussion protocol to mandate that any player who shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — sit out the remainder of a game.

