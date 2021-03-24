McCullers agrees to $85M deal with Astros for 2022-26

“Houston is where I want to be," he said at spring training on Feb. 28. "This is my home. This is where I see myself. So I would undoubtedly want to be here well into the future. I think the real question would be do the Astros see me here? Do the Astros see me as part of their future? Because if the Astros see me as part of their future, as a big part of their future, then I would love to stay here if it makes sense for everyone.”

The 27-year-old McCullers returned in 2020 after missing a season following Tommy John surgery. He was 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 11 starts last season, earning $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary.