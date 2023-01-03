McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power

“There’ve been leaders who rose to the job through lower-key, behind-the-scenes styles; who preferred to focus on serving their colleagues rather than dominating them,” McConnell will say, according to an excerpt of the speech released Tuesday morning, and that “is how Senator Michael Joseph Mansfield of Montana became the longest-serving Senate Leader in American history until this morning.”

Like President Joe Biden, both Schumer and McConnell will open the year pledging to work across the aisle — and all three will have to find ways to work with the new House majority to keep government running. McConnell will make a rare appearance with Biden in his home state of Kentucky later this week to highlight nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis in 2021.

Also Tuesday, the Senate will swear in seven new members, five Republicans and two Democrats. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, is the only one of those new members who flipped party control of his seat, having won an open seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The other six new senators are all replacing members of the same party.

New Republican senators are Ted Budd of North Carolina, Katie Britt of Alabama, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Eric Schmitt of Missouri and J.D. Vance of Ohio.

Vermont’s Peter Welch is the only other new Democrat, replacing Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is retiring after almost five decades in the seat.

Washington Sen. Patty Murray will make her own history, replacing Leahy as the first woman Senate pro tempore. That position is held by the senior-most member of the majority party and is third in line to the presidency.

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin