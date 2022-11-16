McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

Dillon Brooks added 19 for Memphis.

Morant closed the first quarter with a 45-foot, 3-pointer that beat the buzzer to break a 35-35 tie.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: F/C Jaren Jackson made his season debut after missing the first 14 games after right foot surgery. … G/F Desmond Bane, averaging 24.7 points a game, was out with a sore right toe. … Morant returned after missing Sunday’s loss at Washington with left ankle soreness. … The Grizzlies won three of four against New Orleans last year, including each of the final three by double digits.

Pelicans: Williamson missed the game with a right foot contusion and is day-to-day to return, said coach Willie Green. Williams, who is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game, hurt his foot Saturday early in the fourth quarter of a 119-106 victory over Houston. Green said there was “definitely some hope” he could play Wednesday night when the Pelicans host the Bulls.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Pelicans: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert