ajc logo
X

McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech

National & World News
By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden plans to deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day.

It will be Biden's first address to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House this month. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can't come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.

“The new year brings a new Congress, and with it, a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable,” McCarthy wrote in his invitation to Biden on Friday. “The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden accepted McCarthy’s “kind invitation” and looks forward to delivering the speech.

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING: Georgia shouldn’t take over Fulton elections, review panel says1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released
3h ago

Kemp budget: good times roll for state with huge funding boost for schools
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: I hate the NFL. So why do I watch the NFL?
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: I hate the NFL. So why do I watch the NFL?
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Brawls, disorder mar Georgia boot camp for teens
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Minchillo

Even as NY nurses return to work, more strikes could follow
3m ago
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as earnings season kicks off
11m ago
Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
21h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top