McBride, Wilkerson among nominees for Kirkus Prize

The nominees, six each in the three categories, were chosen by panels of writers, critics, booksellers and librarians. They were announced Wednesday by the trade publication Kirkus Reviews.

In fiction, Ferrante was cited for her novel "The Lying Life of Adults," translated from Italian by Ann Goldstein, and McBride for "Deacon King Kong," an Oprah Winfrey book club pick. Other nominees were Tola Rotimi's "Black Sunday," Juliana Delgado Lopera's "Fiebre Tropical," Douglas Stuart's "Shuggie Bain" and Raven Leilani's "Luster."