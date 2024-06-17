Breaking: Atlanta City Council passes $7.5M in business relief following water crisis
Mbappé's facial injury places doubt on his continued involvement in Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappé suffered a facial injury in France’s 1-0 win against Austria at the European Championship
Kylian Mbappe of France holds his nose after suffering an injury during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe of France holds his nose after suffering an injury during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé's facial injury in France's 1-0 win against Austria on Monday has put in doubt whether he will continue at the European Championship.

An aerial head-on-shoulder collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso left Mbappé curled on the field with his nose bloodied and swollen late in the Group D game at Dusseldorf Arena.

“I don’t have the elements in my hands,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “He didn’t get off lightly. It is still to be seen. I cannot at this stage give the answer (if he will be ruled out)."

Mbappé's obvious pain following the collision prompted Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to signal for urgent medical assistance.

“He’s not doing well. He’s with the medical staff. His nose got badly hit that’s for sure,” Deschamps said. “We need to check, but it seems quite complicated, which is really unfortunate for us tonight."

Mbappé's injury likely struck fear in the hearts of France fans.

He is France’s talisman and widely considered the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world. Also, he will finally wear the famous white jersey of Real Madrid next season after joining as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappé tried to play on against Austria, but quickly fell to the ground again, holding his face and prompting whistles and jeers from opposition fans, who seemed to believe he was time-wasting as France held on for the win.

He was then booked by referee Jesus Gil Manzano and replaced by Olivier Giroud.

“We’re worried to see Kylian leave the field like that,” France midfielder N'Golo Kante said. "We still don’t know what the situation is. ... We hope that it’s not too severe and that he’s back with us for the rest of the competition.”

Mbappé produced a mixed performance before the injury but still showed his importance to France’s hopes of winning a record-equalling third European Championship and its first since 2000.

It was his moment of inspiration that led to Maximilian Wober scoring an own goal in the 38th minute that handed Deschamps his 100th win as national team coach.

With a flash of close-ball control, Mbappé beat Phillipp Mwene in the box and crossed in search of a teammate. In Wober’s desperation to cut out the danger, he inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net.

Mbappé was then guilty of a remarkable miss 10 minutes into the second half when failing to hit the target from close range with only the keeper to beat.

Bursting through on goal, he was too fast for Wober and had time to steady himself in the box before picking his spot. With France fans behind the goal just waiting for the net to bulge, Mbappe’s shot instead curled past the post to the relief of the Austrians.

Earlier, Belgium suffered a shock 1-0 loss against Slovakia in the group when Romelu Lukaku had two goals ruled out by VAR. Ivan Schranz scored in the seventh minute and Slovakia held out to produce the biggest surprise of the tournament so far.

Romania topped the group after beating Ukraine 3-0 for its first Euros win in 24 years.

Kylian Mbappe of France lies on the pitch during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe of France holds his nose after suffering an injury during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano of Spain about to give a yellow card to Kylian Mbappe of France during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe of France is helped off the pitch after suffering an injury during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe of France runs during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Austria's goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, challenges for the ball with Kylian Mbappe of France during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe of France reacts after missing a scoring chance during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Austria's goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, right, watches after Austria's Maximilian Wober, center, scored an own goal during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe of France crosses the ball before Austria's Maximilian Wober scores an own goal during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

France head coach Didier Deschamps ahead a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

