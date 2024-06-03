Nation & World News

Mbappé’s expected move to Real Madrid looks set to be announced. He tells Macron 'yes, this evening'

Star striker Kylian Mbappé’s widely expected move to Real Madrid looked set to be announced later Monday
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, shakes hands with French soccer player Kylian Mbappe next to head coach Didier Deschamps as he arrives for lunch at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, shakes hands with French soccer player Kylian Mbappe next to head coach Didier Deschamps as he arrives for lunch at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)
By CATHERINE GASCHKA and JEROME PUGMIRE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CLAIREFONTAINE, France (AP) — Star striker Kylian Mbappé's widely expected move to Real Madrid looked set to be announced later Monday.

The France captain was asked about his future by France President Emmanuel Macron at the national team's Clairefontaine training camp on Monday.

After shaking Mbappé’s hand, Macron then eagerly asked "Is it being announced today?”

Mbappé nodded his head and replied “Yes, yes, this evening."

Macron and Mbappé both laughed before the president patted Mbappé on the left shoulder and said “That's good.”

Although Madrid was not mentioned during their conversation, multiple reports have said he will join the record 15-time Champions League winner.

Mbappé officially announced his departure from French champion Paris Saint-Germain last month, having already informed the club in February. He joined PSG in 2017 in a deal worth 180 million euros ($195 million) and scored a club record 256 goals.

He will lead two-time winner France at the June 14-July 14 European Championship.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, is welcomed by French soccer player Kylian Mbappe, center, and head coach Didier Deschamps for lunch at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

French soccer player Kylian Mbappe, center, gestures as he is flanked by head coach Didier Deschamps, left, and French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo, at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

From left, French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo, head coach Didier Deschamps, French President Emmanuel Macron and French soccer player Kylian Mbappe pose for a group photo at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, is welcomed by French soccer player Kylian Mbappe, center, and head coach Didier Deschamps for lunch at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

