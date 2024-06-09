Mbappé plays 20 minutes as France draws with Canada in its last Euro 2024 warmup. Italy wins

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé got some rest ahead of the European Championship, playing only about 20 minutes as France drew 0-0 with Canada on Sunday in its final warmup.

The match in Bordeaux marked Olivier Giroud's last home game for France. The striker, who is moving to Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, is retiring from the French national team after Euro 2024, which starts Friday in Germany.

Mbappé entered in the 74th minute and failed to spark France to victory. He had played the entire friendly against Luxembourg on Wednesday, when he scored in France's 3-0 win in what was his first match since his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid was finally confirmed.