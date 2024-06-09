Nation & World News

Mbappé plays 20 minutes as France draws with Canada in its last Euro 2024 warmup. Italy wins

Kylian Mbappé got some rest ahead of the European Championship
France's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Yohan Bonnet)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

France's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Yohan Bonnet)
By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé got some rest ahead of the European Championship, playing only about 20 minutes as France drew 0-0 with Canada on Sunday in its final warmup.

The match in Bordeaux marked Olivier Giroud's last home game for France. The striker, who is moving to Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, is retiring from the French national team after Euro 2024, which starts Friday in Germany.

Mbappé entered in the 74th minute and failed to spark France to victory. He had played the entire friendly against Luxembourg on Wednesday, when he scored in France's 3-0 win in what was his first match since his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid was finally confirmed.

France's opening game at Euro 2024 is on June 17 against Austria.

Mbappé reportedly was not fully fit after the game against Luxembourg and had missed some training sessions during the week but is expected to play a key role for France in Germany.

France, runner-up to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, is in Group D along with Poland and the Netherlands.

Defending European champion Italy beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0 at home.

Davide Frattesi scored the only goal with a neat volley from inside the area in the 38th minute in Empoli.

Italy won Euro 2020 but missed out on qualifying for the last two World Cups. It begins its Euro 2024 campaign on Saturday against Albania. The other teams in Group B are Spain and Croatia. Spain routed Northern Ireland 5-1 on Saturday, while Croatia defeated Portugal 2-1.

Also Sunday, Slovakia routed Wales 4-0 with goals from Juraj Kucka, Robert Bozenik and Laszlo Benes, as well as an own-goal by Ethan Ampadu, intensifying the pressure on Wales manager Rob Page.

Slovakia will start its Euro 2024 campaign on June 17 against Belgium. Group E's other teams are Romania and Ukraine.

Montenegro lost 3-1 at home to Georgia, which is in Group F with Portugal, Turkey and Czech Republic.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

France's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Yohan Bonnet)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

France's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Yohan Bonnet)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italy's Davide Frattesi, 3rd from left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Sunday June 9, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italy's Davide Frattesi, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Sunday June 9, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italy's Davide Frattesi, left, celebrates with Jorginho after scoring his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Sunday June 9, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: file

Jan. 6 rioter in US House runoff storms off Atlanta debate stage23m ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Street racing arrests made as APD leaders seek to combat ‘resurgence’
2h ago

Credit: John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

SAVANNAH BANANAS
Beantown goes Bananas for Savannah’s homegrown baseball sensation

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman dead, ex-husband in custody after shooting at Gwinnett graduation party

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman dead, ex-husband in custody after shooting at Gwinnett graduation party

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Police sergeant ID’d as suspect in alleged DeKalb murder-suicide
The Latest
Will Power wins for first time in 2 years to give Team Penske sweep of top 3 spots at...
12m ago
Trump complains about his teleprompters at a scorching Las Vegas rally
25m ago
Max Verstappen wins 3rd straight Canadian Grand Prix for 60th Formula 1 victory
25m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump and Pence to address national Southern Baptists meeting in Indianapolis
Bulldogs walloped by N.C. State in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regional; Game 2 is Sunday
Dornoch, Atlanta race horse, wins the Belmont Stakes, beats 17 to 1 odds