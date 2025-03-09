Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mbappé and Vinícius score as Real Madrid beats Rayo to join Barcelona at the top of Spanish league

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior scored goals in a five-minute span in the first half as Real Madrid held on to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 and move level on points with Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior scored goals in a five-minute span in the first half as Real Madrid held on to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Sunday and move level on points with Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league.

Mbappé scored in the 30th minute and Vinícius doubled the lead in the 34th to give Madrid the same 57 points as Barcelona, which had its match against Osasuna on Saturday postponed after the death of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia.

Barcelona remains ahead of Madrid on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Rayo, which stayed in seventh place, hit back with a goal from Pedro Díaz in first-half stoppage time. It hasn't won in four straight league matches, with three losses and a draw.

Atletico falters

Atletico wasted a chance to retake the league lead after conceding two late goals in a 2-1 loss at Getafe.

Diego Simeone's team scored first with penalty kick converted by Alexander Sorloth in the 75th, but it couldn't hold on to the lead after Ángel Correa was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul.

Midfielder Mauro Arambarri equalized for the hosts in the 88th and scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, centre, in action against Rayo's goalkeeper Augusto Batalla during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Empty stands and field seen after the cancellation of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna, at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Spanish league game is postponed after death of team doctor

Liverpool stuns PSG with late winner in Champions League and 10-man Barcelona beats Benfica

Man United draws 1-1 at Real Sociedad in Europa League and Tottenham loses to AZ Alkmaar

The Latest

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Noem taps new immigration enforcement leaders and moves to identify leakers

10m ago

Andrew Tate, social media influencer who faces trafficking charges, sits cageside for UFC 313

20m ago

Robert Pattinson sci-fi ‘Mickey 17’ opens in first place, but profitability is a long way off

24m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.