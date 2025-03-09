Mbappé and Vinícius score as Real Madrid beats Rayo to join Barcelona at the top of Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior scored goals in a five-minute span in the first half as Real Madrid held on to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Sunday and move level on points with Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league.

Mbappé scored in the 30th minute and Vinícius doubled the lead in the 34th to give Madrid the same 57 points as Barcelona, which had its match against Osasuna on Saturday postponed after the death of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia.

Barcelona remains ahead of Madrid on the head-to-head tiebreaker.