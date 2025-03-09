Mbappé and Vinícius score as Real Madrid beats Rayo to join Barcelona at the top of Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior scored goals in a five-minute span in the first half as Real Madrid held on to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Sunday and move level on points with Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league.
Mbappé scored in the 30th minute and Vinícius doubled the lead in the 34th to give Madrid the same 57 points as Barcelona, which had its match against Osasuna on Saturday postponed after the death of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia.
Barcelona remains ahead of Madrid on the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Rayo, which stayed in seventh place, hit back with a goal from Pedro Díaz in first-half stoppage time. It hasn't won in four straight league matches, with three losses and a draw.
Atletico falters
Atletico wasted a chance to retake the league lead after conceding two late goals in a 2-1 loss at Getafe.
Diego Simeone's team scored first with penalty kick converted by Alexander Sorloth in the 75th, but it couldn't hold on to the lead after Ángel Correa was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul.
Midfielder Mauro Arambarri equalized for the hosts in the 88th and scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.