Mbappé and France into Euro 2024 quarterfinals after Muani's late goal beats Belgium 1-0

Kylian Mbappé and France have advanced to the European Championship quarterfinals after Randal Kolo Muani’s deflected shot secured a 1-0 win over Belgium
Antoine Griezmann of France celebrates in the Belgium goal after Randal Kolo Muani of France, shot at goal to cause Belgium's Jan Vertonghen to score an own goal during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
DUESSLEDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and France advanced to the European Championship quarterfinals after Randal Kolo Muani's deflected shot secured a 1-0 win over Belgium on Monday.

Kolo Muani sent in an effort in the 85th minute that looped up off Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen and over stranded goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

France will play Portugal or Slovenia in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Mbappé, again wearing a mask to protect his broken nose, had five shots but none were on target in a low-quality match between the teams ranked No. 2 (France) and No. 3 (Belgium) who largely canceled each other out.

The French won ugly but, for coach Didier Deschamps, it was “beautiful.”

“We played a tough game against a great team, it was close,” he said. "Although I think we had a lot more possession and a lot more chances. Kolo is Kolo!

“We have to savor it. We mustn’t underestimate this achievement. We’re in the quarterfinals.”

Add a fortunate deflected shot to an own-goal and a penalty — scored by Mbappé — as France's only goals at Euro 2024.

That will do little to stop the growing dissent of France's fans who feel more can come from a talented bunch of players headlined by Mbappé, playing on the day he officially became a Real Madrid player.

Mbappé will be playing in his first ever quarterfinal at the European Championship, with France having lost on a penalty shootout to Switzerland in the last 16 at the last tournament in 2021.

It was also a nice moment for Kolo Muani, whose last big moment at a major tournament came when he bore down on goal in the last seconds of extra time in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. His shot was saved by Emi Martinez, when a goal would surely have won the title for France.

“I was lucky enough to get my shot on target,” he said of his decisive intervention against Belgium. “It was blocked but it went in. We’re very, very happy and very, very proud.”

Belgium heads home after a fairly miserable Euro 2024, during which the players were jeered loudly by their own fans following a 0-0 draw with Ukraine at the end of the group stage.

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne was deployed as a deep-lying midfielder in a bid to help control the game, with the Belgians intent on not leaving it open for France's quick attackers like Mbappé.

The tactic would have been a masterstroke had Belgium won.

It didnt, and more criticism is likely heading coach Domenico Tedesco's way.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Randal Kolo Muani of France, left, and his teammates celebrate their side's first goal during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Randal Kolo Muani of France takes a shot that was deflected in the net by Belgium's Jan Vertonghen during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, left, scores an own goal during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates his side's first goal during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, center, and his teammates react after a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, left, and Belgium's Lois Openda, center, react after a 1-0 loss to France in a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe of France embrace at the end of a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. France won 1-0. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, talks to Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

France head coach Didier Deschamps celebrates at the end of a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Belgium's head coach Domenico Tedesco gestures during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Kylian Mbappe of France, front, clears the ball past Belgium's Yannick Carrasco during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, left, and N'Golo Kante of France vie for the ball during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

