Mayor: Child alone outside collapse site brings tragedy home

“And that really brought it home to me," Burkett said. “She wasn’t crying, she was just lost. She didn’t know what to do, what to say, who to talk to."

Burkett said he looked for the child Monday morning when he and other officials went to the family reunification center to talk to relatives of those who lived in the condominium building. He didn't see her.

“But I am going to find her, and I am going to tell her that we’re all here for her and we are going to do the best we can to bring out that parent," the mayor said.

“It’s horrific," he said. “This is disturbing, but that is just a tiny, tiny example of the impact that this collapse has had on our community.”

Caption The Mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett, left, talks with Rachel Spiegel, right, who is looking for information on the Champlain Towers South Condo building, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. Spiegel's mother Judy lives in the building and is missing. Also shown are Spiegel's brothers Josh Spiegel, second from left, and Michael Spiegel, second from right, and her father Kevin Spiegel. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

