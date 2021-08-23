Mayim Bialik to guest host 'Jeopardy!' after Richards' exit

Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Bialik will take the podium long occupied by the late Alex Trebek for three weeks of episodes.

The 45-year-old "Big Bang Theory" and "Blossom" actor was one of many guest hosts who filled in for two-week stints in the past season after the death of Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 seasons. Trebek died in November at age 80 of cancer.