Mayfield practices with sore ribs, plans to start Buccaneers' must-win finale against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s sore ribs won’t stop the Tampa Bay quarterback from trying to help the Buccaneers clinch a division title and playoff berth in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Carolina.

Mayfield, injured when he took a late hit in the closing minutes of last week’s 23-13 home loss to New Orleans, practiced Friday and plans to start against the Panthers, who stand between the Bucs and a third straight NFC South championship.

“He’s full-go. He’ll be ready to go on Sunday,” coach Todd Bowles said. “I expect him to be the same as he always was.”