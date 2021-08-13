Mayfair shots 8-under 62, leads Weir by stroke in Calgary

Winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning five times on the PGA Tour, the 55-year-old Mayfair had four straight birdies in the middle of the round and added late birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-4 seventh.

“Just about everything went right today,” Mayfair said. “Been a long time since I’ve shot this low and I was real happy with it. I haven’t played very much since the United States Open. I moved from Arizona to Oklahoma and was moving boxes and doing all that stuff for three weeks. Maybe it did me some good because I got here and I was refreshed and definitely had a good day today.”