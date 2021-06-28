Maya Moore to receive Arthur Ashe Award at The ESPYS

The four-time WNBA champion will receive the honor from “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts on July 10 in New York. It’s the same day that the late tennis champion would have turned 78.

Moore stepped away from her basketball career in 2019 to seek justice for Jonathan Irons, who was serving a 50-year prison sentence after being wrongly convicted of burglary and assault. Irons’ conviction was overturned last year and he was freed. The couple later married.