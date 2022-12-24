ajc logo
X

Maxi Jazz, front man for British band Faithless, dead at 65

National & World News
1 hour ago
Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died. He was 65.

Faithless announced his death on social media Saturday, saying he “died peacefully in his sleep last night.”

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible,” the band's statement reads.

Additional details about his death were not immediately available.

Born Maxwell Fraser in London, Maxi Jazz emerged in the British club scene in the 1980s as a DJ on pirate radio and founder of the Soul Food Cafe System. He later formed Faithless along with producer-instrumentalist-DJ Rollo Armstrong, keyboardist-DJ Sister Bliss and singer-songwriter Jamie Cotto. They drew upon such a wide range of influences that their record company described their debut album “Reverence,” released in 1996, as “folk-house-hip-hop-blues-ambience-jazz-rap for the dance floor and sofa.”

“Reverence” did not catch on initially, but eventually gained a wide following; the band went on to global popularity through its dynamic stage performances and albums including “Outrospective” and the greatest hits collection “Forever Faithless.”

Faithless broke up in 2011, but reunited recently, without Jazz, who had since formed Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones19h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking caught in Spain
1h ago

Credit: Andre Penner

Pelé's family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo
1h ago

Credit: AP Video/Ben Fox

Renowned painter's son convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
20h ago

Credit: AP Video/Ben Fox

Renowned painter's son convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
20h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Water pressure 'fluctuating' in Jackson amid frigid weather
12m ago
Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don't be power-hungry
40m ago
Texans at Titans game kicks off after hour delay due to cold
56m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top