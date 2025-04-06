Max Verstappen wins the Japanese Grand Prix for his first victory of the Formula 1 season

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished fourth followed by George Russell of Mercedes and teammate Kimi Antonelli in sixth. Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda finished 12th in his first drive with Red Bull's top team.

“We keep pushing,” Verstappen said. “Unbelievable. A great weekend for us.”

Norris leads the driver’s standings after three races with 62 points to 61 for Verstappen.

The weekend turned when Verstappen took the pole on his record last lap Saturday in qualifying.

“If was fun, just pushing very hard at the end," Verstappen said. “The two McLarens were pushing very hard. We didn’t give up improving the car and today it was in its best form.”

“Of course, starting on the pole — that's what make it possible to win this race.”

Sunday's start was clean with Verstappen taking the lead with the top starters on the grid falling into line behind him. Verstappen slowly stretched his lead and was two seconds ahead of Norris after 10 of 53 laps and kept the same advantage after 15.

Most of the leaders pitted around the 20-lap mark. Verstappen and Norris exited the pits at almost exactly the same time with Norris driving over the grass, unable to get by Verstappen.

“He drove himself into the grass,” Verstappen said on the radio.

Stewards said almost immediately the incident did not merit further investigation.

Antonelli led briefly in the middle of the race. At 18 he is the youngest to ever lead in F1 race.

Verstappen was back in the lead after 32 laps, only 1.3 seconds ahead of Norris and 3.4 up on Piastri. On the 36th lap the radio told him: “Push from here.”

He did just that, pushing all the way to his 64th career win.

