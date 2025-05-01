Nation & World News
Max Verstappen skips Thursday in Miami as he awaits birth of first child with partner Kelly Piquet

Four-time reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen skipped Thursday activities at the Miami Grand Prix to be with his partner as she awaits the birth of their first child
By JENNA FRYER – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Four-time reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen skipped Thursday activities at the Miami Grand Prix to be with his partner as she awaits the birth of their first child.

It is not clear when Kelly Piquet is due and Red Bull only announced Thursday morning that Verstappen would not attend media activities. The team said no further details would be released and that Verstappen is expected in Miami in time for Friday on-track action.

Piquet's sister, Julia, last week at Talladega Superspeedway said Kelly was too far along in her pregnancy to travel to Miami for Sunday's race.

Verstappen and Piquet, the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet, went public with their relationship in 2021. She has a daughter, Penelope, with driver Daniil Kvyat that Verstappen is very close with but her current pregnancy will be the first child for the Dutchman.

Verstappen, who has 64 career victories, has won the last four F1 titles. He's won just once this season as McLaren has shown an early edge over Red Bull headed into Sunday's race, the sixth of the season. He is third in the series standings.

Verstappen won the first two Miami Grand Prix races, while Lando Norris of McLaren scored the first F1 victory of his career at this race last year.

___

Second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gestures on the podium during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

