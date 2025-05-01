Max Verstappen skips Thursday in Miami as he awaits birth of first child with partner Kelly Piquet

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Four-time reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen skipped Thursday activities at the Miami Grand Prix to be with his partner as she awaits the birth of their first child.

It is not clear when Kelly Piquet is due and Red Bull only announced Thursday morning that Verstappen would not attend media activities. The team said no further details would be released and that Verstappen is expected in Miami in time for Friday on-track action.

Piquet's sister, Julia, last week at Talladega Superspeedway said Kelly was too far along in her pregnancy to travel to Miami for Sunday's race.