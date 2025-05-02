Max Verstappen delighted at birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Four-time defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet have announced the arrival of their first child.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily," Verstappen and Piquet wrote Friday on Instagram. "Our hearts are fuller than ever — you are our greatest gift. We love you so much."

Verstappen had skipped Thursday activities at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix to be with his partner.