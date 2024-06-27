Max Verstappen commits to sticking with Red Bull in 2025

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Three-time defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen dispelled any lingering doubts about his immediate future by saying he will remain at Red Bull next season.

Verstappen spoke Thursday at a press conference before the Austrian Grand Prix and after being asked a third time if he would publicly commit to Red Bull finally replied “OK, yes.”

“I mean, we’re already also working on next year’s car,” the Dutch driver said. “I think when you’re very focused on that, that means that you’re also driving for the team.”