Max streaming service is reviving the HBO name — the one it discarded two years ago

Warner Bros
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, EVP of Content Acquisitions for TNT, TBS, truTV, HBO & HBO MAX Michael Quigley, from left, Chief Content Officer, HBO MAX and President, TNT,TBS, & truTV Kevin Reilly and Head of Original Content , HBO MAX Sarah Aubrey appear at the HBO Max Executive Sessions panel during the HBO TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

51 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO is returning — at least in a name.

Warner Bros. Discovery said Wednesday that it was rebranding its streaming service as HBO Max this summer, instead of the current Max.

The Max name dated to Warner's merger with Discovery and was considered a curious choice when made in 2023. HBO is widely considered a gold standard for quality while Max was a reference to the less well-regarded Cinemax network.

Two years later, the company is reviving the HBO Max name, which was used by Warner before the merger. While the company didn't acknowledge a mistake, the move was loudly applauded Wednesday when announced at a presentation to advertisers.

“The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. “Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”

Now, HBO executive Casey Bloys told advertisers, he has a desk drawer full of old stationery that he can use again.

FILE - A Microsoft sign and logo are pictured at the company's headquarters, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond, File)

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, left, shakes hands with President Donald Trump, centre, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. At right is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.(Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)

Credit: AP

This container has soil created from human remains, a process known as "human composting." (Courtesy of Return Home)

Credit: Courtesy of Return Home

