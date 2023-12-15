Max Scherzer has back surgery and will miss start of 2024 season for World Series champion Rangers

Scherzer said in a statement released by the team Friday that the back pain got worse after he returned to his offseason home in Florida, and that he got the got the diagnosis of a herniated disk.

“After several conservative treatments and consulting with multiple specialists, I made the decision to have the recommended surgery,” Scherzer said. "Getting this procedure done now will give me the best chance to pitch as much as possible for the Rangers in 2024. I look forward to putting in the rehab work and getting back on the mound next summer.”

Scherzer was limited to 23 starts in 2022 by a left oblique injury and 27 this year by neck spasms and a right teres muscle sprain.

He was forced from his start in Game 3 of the World Series after three innings. He would have been in a line to start a potential Game 7, but was removed from the roster before Game 4 in Arizona, the night before the Rangers won their first World Series title by winning Game 5.

A trade-deadline acquisition from the Mets on July 30, Scherzer strained a muscle in his right shoulder on Sept. 12 and returned to make two starts in the AL Championship Series against Houston, going 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA. Scherzer allowed five runs over four innings and took the loss in Game 3, and then gave up two runs in 2 2/3 innings in a no-decision in Game 7.

“Obviously not the best news, but nonetheless, we’re glad that we have a diagnosis and a solution,” Young said. “Max is recovering and feeling better already and we look forward to getting him healthy and back out there next summer.”

