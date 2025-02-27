Max Mara offers cashmere comfort when the day, or the world, goes awry

MILAN (AP) — The Max Mara woman is following her dreams and taking comfort in well-tailored cashmere in soothing monochromes when the day — or world — goes awry.

The silhouette of new collection for next fall and winter premiering during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday featured a fitted bodice flowing into big skirts and wide-legged trousers that cinched tightly at the waist. Knitwear was ribbed, anchored by provocatively thigh-high tights. Outerwear was fluid without being oversized; double belts accentuated the form. Shawl collars could be pulled up into protective hoods.

Max Mara hewed to its traditional monochromes: burgundy, black, camel and a creamy color that the brand calls cascia, for the natural color of cashmere.