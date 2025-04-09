Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Max Fried outduels high school teammate Jack Flaherty, helps Yankees beat Tigers 4-3 to avoid sweep

Max Fried threw seven scoreless innings to outduel high school teammate Jack Flaherty, Ben Rice hit a two-run homer in the seventh and AL MVP Aaron Judge drove in two more runs to help the New York Yankees hold off the Detroit Tigers 4-3
New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
59 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Max Fried threw seven scoreless innings to outduel high school teammate Jack Flaherty, Ben Rice hit a two-run homer in the seventh and AL MVP Aaron Judge drove in two more runs to help the New York Yankees hold off the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Wednesday.

The Tigers loaded the bases against Devin Williams with two outs in the ninth, scored one run on a wild pitch and chased the righty on Zach McKinstry's two-run single to pull within a run.

Mark Leiter Jr. entered and ended the threat, getting Justyn-Henry Malloy out on a game-ending fly for his first save.

New York, which avoided getting swept in the three-game series, stopped a three-game losing streak and snapped Detroit's five-game winning streak.

Fried (1-1) gave up five hits and had 11 strikeouts, two short of the career high he set last June at Boston.

Flaherty, who attended Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles with Fried, struck out nine and gave up three hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Tyler Holton (1-1) allowed two runs on thee hits over 1 2/3 innings.

The Yankees scored some add-on runs that they needed in the ninth, taking a 4-0 lead on Judge's a two-run single following second baseman Colt Keith's fielding error and catcher Dillon Dingler failing to catch foul popups on consecutive pitches.

Dingler played in place of catcher Jake Rogers, who was put on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury and is expected to be out for about a month.

Key moment

Holton served up Rice’s homer to right-center on a 90-mph sinker, breaking a scoreless tie against a pitcher who gave up just seven home runs last year in 66 appearances.

Key stat

There was a lot of swinging and missing at the plate as New York and Detroit combined for 27 strikeouts.

Up next

The Yankees will host San Francisco and Detroit plays at Minnesota on Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the New York Yankees in the first inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera throws to first base for an out against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees in the third inning during a baseball game at Comerica Park , Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver throws against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest throws against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

People stand at Truist Park as inclimate weather moves through the area before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. The game was cancelled. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Marlins-Braves game postponed due to rain and day-night doubleheader scheduled for Aug. 9

Joey Bart singles in 13th to give Pirates 2-1 win over Cardinals despite 6 hitless from Fedde

7m ago

Schwellenbach pitches gem, bats comes alive as Braves get first win

The Latest

Sarah Wynn-Williams, Facebook's former director of Global Public Policy, arrives to testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Former Facebook executive tells Senate committee company undermined US national security with China

7m ago

Michigan Democratic Gov. Whitmer partly backs tariffs before again meeting with Trump

8m ago

The Latest: Treasury secretary says Trump will keep 10% import tariff, raise import tax on China

9m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizers George Turner and Steven Smalls at the Tybee Pier on March 6, 2025 on Tybee Island, GA.(Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.

HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.

Updates from Augusta National: After 88 years, a first — twins competing in the same Masters

Masters live updates on Wednesday from Augusta National, where the Par 3 Contest begins at noon.

Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive

Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.