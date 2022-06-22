ajc logo
X

Max Fried beats Braves in arbitration, gets $6.85 million

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

National & World News
14 minutes ago
Pitcher Max Fried won his salary arbitration case against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and was given his $6.85 million request instead of the team’s $6.6 million offer

ATLANTA (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried won his salary arbitration case against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and was given his $6.85 million request instead of the team's $6.6 million offer.

Walt De Treux, Robert Herman and John Woods made the decision Wednesday, a day after listening to arguments.

Teams have a 9-4 advantage in decisions. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the only player still scheduled for a hearing later this week. He is asking for $21 million and the team is offering $17 million.

Fried became the second Braves player to win, joining shortstop Dansby Swanson ($10 million).

Outfielder Adam Duvall ($9,275,000), third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million) and injured reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million) lost their hearings.

Fried, a 28-year-old left-hander, was 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA last year and was 2-2 in the postseason. After losing Game 2 of the World Series against Houston, Fried pitched six shutout innings in Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried made $3.5 million last year and is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Fried is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA this season. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

Also winning were Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million).

Also losing were St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million), Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez ($2.55 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López and catcher Jacob Stallings (both $2.45 million), Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser ($2,425,000) and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims ($1.2 million).

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 3, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 3, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 3, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Editors' Picks
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud: Max Fried definitely deserves to be All-Star23h ago
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring
Braves faring well in early All-Star voting results
Upcoming series: Legalized sports gambling in Georgia at a crossroads
9h ago
Upcoming series: Legalized sports gambling in Georgia at a crossroads
9h ago
Braves offense doing damage with two outs
1h ago
The Latest
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
7m ago
Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95
8m ago
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
11m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top