Nation & World News

Mavs star Luka Doncic will play in Game 2 of NBA Finals with chest, knee and ankle injuries

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says star Luka Doncic will be available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots and misses a three-point attempt as Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) defends during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Basketball Finals, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots and misses a three-point attempt as Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) defends during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Basketball Finals, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic will be available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.

Doncic was listed as probable Sunday morning with a sprained right knee and left ankle soreness. He was downgraded to questionable in the afternoon, with a bruised chest added to his list of ailments.

He was cleared to play after going through his pregame warmup routine about an hour and a half before tipoff. Kidd said he thinks Doncic sustained the chest injury taking a charge and diving on the floor for a loose ball.

Doncic led the Mavericks with 30 points and 10 rebounds in their 107-89 loss in Game 1.

In the event that Doncic would not have been able to go, Kidd said the team was ready to adjust.

“If he’s out, we’re prepared to go without him, next man up. If he’s going, the game plan doesn’t change. He’s in,” Kidd said in his pregame news conference “We’ve been in this seat pretty much the whole playoffs. So nothing changes.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Editors' Picks

Credit: file

Jan. 6 rioter in US House runoff storms off Atlanta debate stage10m ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Street racing arrests made as APD leaders seek to combat ‘resurgence’
2h ago

Credit: John Tlumacki/TheBoston Globe

SAVANNAH BANANAS
Beantown goes Bananas for Savannah’s homegrown baseball sensation

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman dead, ex-husband in custody after shooting at Gwinnett graduation party

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman dead, ex-husband in custody after shooting at Gwinnett graduation party

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Police sergeant ID’d as suspect in alleged DeKalb murder-suicide
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mbappé plays 20 minutes as France draws with Canada in its last Euro 2024 warmup. Italy...
9m ago
Trump complains about his teleprompters at a scorching Las Vegas rally
12m ago
Max Verstappen wins 3rd straight Canadian Grand Prix for 60th Formula 1 victory
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump and Pence to address national Southern Baptists meeting in Indianapolis
Bulldogs walloped by N.C. State in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regional; Game 2 is Sunday
Dornoch, Atlanta race horse, wins the Belmont Stakes, beats 17 to 1 odds