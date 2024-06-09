Mavs star Luka Doncic will play in Game 2 of NBA Finals with chest, knee and ankle injuries

BOSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic will be available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.

Doncic was listed as probable Sunday morning with a sprained right knee and left ankle soreness. He was downgraded to questionable in the afternoon, with a bruised chest added to his list of ailments.

He was cleared to play after going through his pregame warmup routine about an hour and a half before tipoff. Kidd said he thinks Doncic sustained the chest injury taking a charge and diving on the floor for a loose ball.