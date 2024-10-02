Nation & World News

Mavs star Luka Doncic injures calf in preseason practice, will be evaluated in a week

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic injured a calf during preseason practice and will be re-evaluated in a week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
57 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic injured a calf during preseason practice and will be re-evaluated in a week.

The Mavericks are in Las Vegas for training camp, and the club didn't indicate if Doncic was with the team or stayed in Dallas. The team held media day Monday before opening a three-day camp in Nevada on Tuesday.

The injury to Doncic comes after fellow star guard Kyrie Irving broke a thumb while working out in the offseason following Dallas' five-game loss to Boston in the NBA Finals.

Irving said his thumb was progressing well after he resumed basketball activities in September.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

The Latest
Doctor who helped supply Matthew Perry ketamine pleads guilty to drug charge6m ago
Prosecutors: Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing 2020 election in failed bid to cling...10m ago
Harris, Biden take in Helene’s destruction in separate visits to Carolinas, Georgia10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
Helene in Georgia: More than 400K still without power42m ago
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out