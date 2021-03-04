Mavs star Doncic ruled out against Thunder with back issue

“It's something he needs to take a game,” Carlisle said. “He wants to play, but Casey felt this is something we need to do.”

Doncic missed a 118-108 loss at Chicago on Jan. 3 after injuring his left quadriceps in the previous game against Miami.

The absence of Doncic comes less than a week since European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis returned after missing three games because of back stiffness.

Doncic is sixth in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game and fifth in assists at 9.0 per game. He and Brooklyn's James Harden are tied for third in triple-doubles with seven.

