Mavs star Doncic injures heel on fall, out against Pelicans

National & World News
1 hour ago
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of a game against New Orleans after exiting in the third quarter with a right heel injury

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of a game against New Orleans after exiting in the third quarter with a right heel injury.

Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall Thursday night when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk on a drive and Brandon Ingram knocked the ball out of his hand as Doncic was bumped by Jonas Valanciunas.

Ingram was called for a foul, and New Orleans successfully challenged. Doncic returned after the break for the review, but went straight to the locker room after one trip down the court. He screamed in frustration without even looking toward the Dallas bench.

Doncic had 31 points in 23 minutes when he left the game. He had a 20-point first quarter for the second consecutive game for the first time in his career, getting 21 after scoring 24 of his 53 in a 111-105 victory over Detroit.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

