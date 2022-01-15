Mavs rout Grizzlies 112-85, ending Memphis' winning streak

“Pretty much from our legs being heavy and our shots were short,” Morant said, later adding the fatigue contributed to his eight turnovers and other mistakes in the game.

Memphis shot 38% from the field and made only seven of 31 shots from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Mavericks were at almost 52% from the floor.

The Mavericks have been playing well. Before losing 108-85 at New York on Wednesday night, Dallas had clicked off six straight victories.

Dallas gained a bit of a cushion in the second half, starting the third quarter shooting better than the first half. That catapulted the Mavs to an 84-73 lead entering the fourth. Doncic scored 10 points in the third to help the Mavericks build their lead, as they outscored Memphis 34-18 in the period.

When Dallas rattled off the first seven points of the fourth, the lead swelled to 18. Grizzlies interim coach Darko Rajakovic called off his starters with five minutes left and Memphis trailing by 24.

The lead would eventually reach 31 as Memphis managed only 12 points in the fourth quarter and 30 after halftime.

“I thought the team rebounding and the team defense was excellent to go with the tempo and pace offensively,” Dallas interim coach Sean Sweeney said. “I thought it was great all around.”

As for Memphis, the longest regular-season winning streak ended, but the stretch moved the Grizzlies into third place in the Western Conference.

“First thing I told guys was congratulations for an amazing streak and making history for our franchise,” Rajakovic said. “Eleven straight wins. It’s a huge thing. We were playing really good basketball.”

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) were both out. … Dallas has won seven of the last 10 games in the series. …Maxi Kleber started his 10th game of the season.

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies had swept three back-to-backs in the streak. They beat Minnesota on Thursday night. … C Steven Adams returned after missing four games in health and safety protocols. … F Brandon Clarke started his first game of the season.

UP NEXT:

Mavericks: Host Orlando on Saturday night.

Grizzlies: Host Chicago on Monday night.

Caption Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) dunks the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) handles the ballagainst Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill