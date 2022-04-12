Mavs put no timetable on Doncic return with playoffs looming

The two-time All-Star wouldn't have been eligible for the finale against the Spurs if the NBA hadn't rescinded his 16th technical foul, assessed in the second-to-last game. Without the reversal, Doncic would have served a one-game suspension.

Doncic played his normal rotation, which included all of the first quarter and was supposed to be all of the third. Kidd said he would have been finished for the night after the third. The injury happened in the final three minutes of the quarter.

There was no sign of Doncic during the portion of practice open to reporters. Fellow guard Spencer Dinwiddie said he “looked fine to me,” and Jalen Brunson said he was optimistic Doncic would play. Brunson will be the starting point guard if Doncic is out.

“I hope for the best,” Brunson said. “I mean, that's our organization right there.”

Caption Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) reaches for his lower leg after suffering an unknown lower leg injury in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)