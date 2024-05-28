Nation & World News

Mavs' Lively out with sprained neck as Kleber returns from shoulder injury against Wolves

Mavericks center Dereck Lively II is out for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against Minnesota with a sprained neck, but the Dallas frontcourt will get a boost with the return of Maxi Kleber from a separated shoulder
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) is checked on by teammates after a head injury during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) is checked on by teammates after a head injury during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
23 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — Mavericks center Dereck Lively II is out for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against Minnesota with a sprained neck, but the Dallas frontcourt will get a boost Tuesday night with the return of Maxi Kleber from a separated shoulder.

Lively was injured in Dallas' 116-107 Game 3 victory when Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves accidentally kneed the rookie in the back of the head in the second quarter. Lively avoided the concussion protocol after holding his head while staying down on the court for several minutes.

The 20-year-old has been a big boost inside for the Mavericks, forming a tandem with Daniel Gafford that has outplayed Minnesota's big front line of the 7-foot-1 Towns and 7-1 Rudy Gobert. Dallas took a 3-0 lead into Game 4.

The 6-foot-10 Kleber hasn't played since the deciding Game 6 of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers on May 3. He took a hard fall on his left shoulder on a drive.

Kleber isn't quite the rim protector or pick-and-roll player that Lively and Gafford are, but offers a solid inside presence. On offense, the Mavs mostly count on Kleber being a threat the 3-point line.

The 32-year-old German was 10 of 18 from deep against the Clippers and is a 40% 3-point shooter in 37 career playoff games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) is helped off the court after he received a head injury during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

