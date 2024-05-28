Mavs' Lively out with sprained neck as Kleber returns from shoulder injury against Wolves

DALLAS (AP) — Mavericks center Dereck Lively II is out for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against Minnesota with a sprained neck, but the Dallas frontcourt will get a boost Tuesday night with the return of Maxi Kleber from a separated shoulder.

Lively was injured in Dallas' 116-107 Game 3 victory when Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves accidentally kneed the rookie in the back of the head in the second quarter. Lively avoided the concussion protocol after holding his head while staying down on the court for several minutes.

The 20-year-old has been a big boost inside for the Mavericks, forming a tandem with Daniel Gafford that has outplayed Minnesota's big front line of the 7-foot-1 Towns and 7-1 Rudy Gobert. Dallas took a 3-0 lead into Game 4.