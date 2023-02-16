X
Mavs' Irving sits out at Nuggets with tightness in back

5 hours ago
DENVER (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out Wednesday night against the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets due to tightness in his lower back.

It's the last game for the Mavericks before the All-Star break.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd didn't elaborate pregame what happened with Irving, only saying that, “It happens. Could have been from a fall in that game the other night.” Kidd thought Irving would participate in the All-Star Game this weekend in Salt Lake City.

The Mavericks acquired Irving as part of a trade with Brooklyn on Feb. 6. Irving averaged 28.3 points in his first four games with the Mavericks.

He and Luka Doncic have taken the floor twice together since the trade and have dropped both games.

In addition to Irving, the Mavericks were without forward Davis Bertans (calf), guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) and forward/center Maxi Kleber (hamstring) against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Denver guard Jamal Murray was ruled by coach Michael Malone out due to inflammation in his right knee.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

