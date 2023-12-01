Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss Grizzlies game for personal reasons

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss his first game of the season Friday night when he sits against the Memphis Grizzlies for personal reasons.

Doncic and fellow guard Dante Exum are both listed as out for personal reasons on the NBA injury report.

The 24-year-old Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring at 31.1 points per game, and the four-time All-Star is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists.