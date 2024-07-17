Mavericks star Kyrie Irving breaks left hand in offseason workout, has surgery

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving broke his left hand during an offseason workout and had surgery, and the Dallas Mavericks didn't provide a timeline for his recovery in an announcement of the injury Tuesday night.

Irving and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in their first full season together. Boston won the title series in five games.

The 32-year-old Irving averaged 25.6 points in 58 games during the regular season while dealing with foot, heel and thumb injuries.