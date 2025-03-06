Mavericks' Kidd blasts speculation that a heavy workload contributed to Irving's knee injury

The 32-year-old Irving was averaging 36.1 minutes per game to rank 12th in the NBA heading into Wednesday's action. His workload had increased in the month since the Mavericks traded five-time all-NBA guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He had played at least 40 minutes in each of his first five games after the trade. Irving averaged 39.3 minutes per game in February.

“He invited that,” Kidd said. “He wanted that. But are we reporting that? Are we? No, we’re not reporting that. We’re reporting that we’re running someone into the ground. That’s not true. That’s his job, is to play. And he loves to play.

“And it’s all right to play 40 minutes at the age of 32, in a month’s span. This isn’t the whole season, right? I think sometimes we’re taking things a little bit too far, or we’re not really telling the truth because we want the likes or the hearts, or we want somebody to put us up on this platform of not telling the whole truth. Because it was a freak accident. It happened early in the game. We should be promoting our athletes, our players to play more minutes and play more games, but are we? Probably not.”

Irving's injury was the latest setback for the Mavericks, who already had lost 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to a groin injury in his Dallas debut last month following the trade that sent Doncic to the Lakers.

Dallas entered Wednesday 10th in the West, putting the Mavericks on track for the final spot in the play-in tournament preceding the playoffs.

The Mavericks had only eight players available against the Bucks due to all their injuries. Dallas' starting lineup included Max Christie, Spencer Dinwiddie, Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson and Dwight Powell.

Mavericks unavailable for Wednesday’s game included Irving, Davis, Kai Jones (quadriceps strain), Dante Exum (bruised right foot), Jaden Hardy (sprained right ankle), P.J. Washington Jr. (sprained right ankle), Daniel Gafford (sprained right knee), Caleb Martin (strained right hip) and Dereck Lively II (stress fracture in right ankle).

“No one feels sorry for us,” Kidd said. “This is a business. We have a job and responsibility, and that’s to go out and play. Guys are going to have a great opportunity to play that maybe wouldn’t have gotten that much time (otherwise).”

